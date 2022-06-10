Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 44,300 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after acquiring an additional 432,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

