MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,272 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.