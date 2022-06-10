Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Graco were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other Graco news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

