Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.