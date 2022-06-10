Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

