Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 148.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.