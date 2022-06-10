DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,581 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAM opened at $325.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 0.81. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.08 and a 12-month high of $1,059.04.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.60.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

