Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Cactus worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after acquiring an additional 383,043 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

WHD stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $466,528.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,296.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,497,202 shares of company stock valued at $78,935,395. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

