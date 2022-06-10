Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 122,094 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122,094 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,579,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,882,000 after purchasing an additional 300,578 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

