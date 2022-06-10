Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $6.49 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,748,000 after purchasing an additional 387,502 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,547.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.89.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

