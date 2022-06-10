Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

