Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 3,900 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.94 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.76.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other news, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $542,226 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.