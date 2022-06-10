Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after buying an additional 188,211 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,621,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,006,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $188.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.03. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

