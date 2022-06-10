Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,031 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.47% of Arcus Biosciences worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after buying an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.