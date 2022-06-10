D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $13.16 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,925 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $779,775 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

