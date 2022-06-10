Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031,881 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 198,620 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,356,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

