PDT Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PRTY opened at $1.28 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 68.71% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 444,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $644,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,557,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

