Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 394,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

