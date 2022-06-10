Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 75,400 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.