ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $250.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.12 and a 200-day moving average of $321.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.72 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.91.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

