MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,032 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.