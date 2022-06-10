MML Investors Services LLC Buys 4,681 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 127.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 849,511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,532.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,546 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.