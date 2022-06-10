MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,868 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,345 shares of company stock worth $3,688,116. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.98.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.