MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 520.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,442,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,210,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,965,000 after buying an additional 1,047,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.58) to £115 ($144.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.70 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

