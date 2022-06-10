MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 138,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,006,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of BK opened at $44.04 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

