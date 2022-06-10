BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of BCE by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus raised their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $53.25 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.