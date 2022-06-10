MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,143 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $82.91 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $92.81.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

