MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.96 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $84,455.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,147 shares of company stock valued at $31,852,093. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

