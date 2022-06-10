MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $462.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.18.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.