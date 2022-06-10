CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 169,816 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,816 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in B2Gold by 57.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

