MML Investors Services LLC Sells 480 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $177.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $155.88 and a one year high of $192.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.