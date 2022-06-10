MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,462.80.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $179.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $175.46 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.