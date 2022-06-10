CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of AJG opened at $156.96 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.