Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 332.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.77.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $279.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

