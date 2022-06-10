CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.25 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $938,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
