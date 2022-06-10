CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $201.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

