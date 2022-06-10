Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Griffin Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $195.06 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.90 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

