CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,492 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Humana by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,355,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 180,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,052,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $449.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

