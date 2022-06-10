CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $2.48 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,403,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,248 shares of company stock worth $3,475,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $311.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.20 and a 52 week high of $387.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.45 and a 200-day moving average of $301.81.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.71.

Lithia Motors Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.