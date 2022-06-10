CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 15,492 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 189.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.29 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

