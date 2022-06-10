Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $35,924.02 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after buying an additional 654,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

