Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Sells $35,924.02 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after buying an additional 654,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
