Steven M. Essex Sells 700 Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SAL opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $59.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Salisbury Bancorp shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

