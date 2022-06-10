Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells $40,501.62 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OLO by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OLO by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 178,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 120,232 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.