Jeffery Lynn Collins Purchases 20,000 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) VP Jeffery Lynn Collins acquired 20,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,832.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. Nautilus, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Nautilus in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

