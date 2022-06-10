Leah Bennett Sells 3,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WHG opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.23. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,933,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 190,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

