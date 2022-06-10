Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Portfolio Manager Buys $46,250.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.91 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.