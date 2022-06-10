William Gross Purchases 13,124 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) CEO William Gross bought 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,602,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HLGN opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heliogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

