Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) VP Sells $62,100.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NKTX opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,409,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nkarta by 350.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

