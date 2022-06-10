Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CEO Sells $67,355.60 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Raab sold 6,124 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $4,103.08.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1,071.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 492,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 450,623 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $5,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

