Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$72.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

